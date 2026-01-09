The Boyd Group Receives Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center

Boyd Group Services Inc. closed the acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center for $1.3 billion on January 9. The definitive agreement was previously announced on October 29, and regulatory requirements have been satisfied.

The acquisition will expand the Company’s footprint by 258 collision locations across the U.S. Southeast Region, increasing Boyd’s North American location footprint by about 25 percent to 1,301. The expanded scale, combined with enhanced regional density, is expected to support improved profitability through meaningful cost synergies across the combined company while accelerating the achievement of Boyd’s previously announced goals.

“Joe Hudson’s brings a strong operational track record, financially and operationally, disciplined growth, and a complementary regional footprint that aligns perfectly with Boyd’s growth strategy and focus on operational excellence,” said Brian Kaner, president and CEO of Boyd. “We are excited to officially welcome the Joe Hudson’s team to the Boyd family. Their proven execution discipline and strong cultural alignment will further strengthen the combined organization, and together we are well positioned to build on our long-term track record of growth and profitability.”

The total consideration for the transaction is approximately $1.3 billion, subject to closing and post-closing adjustments, and was funded through the company’s debut U.S. equity offering of $897 million, a private placement of C $525 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030, and drawings on the company’s revolving credit facility.

JHCC was founded in 1989 and has executed a successful long-term growth strategy of new location and same-store sales growth. Since its founding, JHCC has successfully grown its footprint to 258 collision locations across 18 U.S. states through a combination of new development and acquisitions. In addition to its strong top-line growth, JHCC’s focus on densifying within the U.S. Southeast, as well as executing solid operational performance, has enabled it to establish a track record of strong profitability.