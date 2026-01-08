Car-O-Liner's Tool and Equipment Lineup for Small and Medium Dent Repairs

Car-O-Liner has built a variety of products that help shops perform small and medium dent repairs for 50 years.

Doug Bortz, manager, collision sales North America for Car-O-Liner, said in a news release that the collision repair industry is advancing rapidly and new materials and technologies require precise tools.

“Advanced materials, electric vehicle platforms, and advanced driver assistance systems demand precision, efficiency, and adaptability,” Bortz said. “Car-O-Liner offers its customers a wide array of solutions that help shops perform small and medium dent repairs while maintaining profitability and supporting repairs in accordance with applicable OEM requirements.”

The integrated bay setup from Car-O-Liner supports diagnostics, light structural repairs and cosmetic fixes while streamlining small to medium repairs with precision product tools, including:

The Speed 3T weight bench, one of the lighter-weight benches on the market, offers up to 6,600 lbs. of support while offering precision and efficiency for repair shops.

The PointX II Diagnostic Measuring Tool and Vision2 software guide provide real-time measurement and blueprinting, with professional-grade documentation outputs.

The CDR 1 workstation for cosmetic dent and ding repairs contains all the equipment and materials needed to perform light-to-medium collision repair damage quickly and efficiently.

The CTR 9 fully automatic resistance spot welder features a lightweight transformer gun supported by a telescopic arm made of durable, lightweight extruded aluminum.

“Car-O-Liner solutions reduce cycle times, enhance repair quality and improve profitability as shops restore vehicles, build trust and stay competitive,” said Bortz. “With intuitive measurement tools and professional-grade documentation, Car-O-Liner systems simplify repair authorization, whether working with insurers, OEMs or customers.”