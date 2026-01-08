Romans Group Analyzes Collision Repair Industry Changes in 2024

2024 was one of the slowest years in the last decade for multiple location operator – Romans Group's term for MSO – acquisitions in the U.S. Nevertheless, consolidators continue their focus on strategic acquisitions with larger consolidators such as Caliber and Gerber developing more brownfield and greenfield locations alongside their existing location buys.

Despite the decrease in repairable claims in 2024 and 2025, the collision repair space continues to deliver its long-term proposition of proven economics and growth supported by insurance industry-driven demand dynamics that create cash flow stability and profitability for many of the best operators.

Regarding physical growth, the benefits and risks to all consolidators continue to be the ability to quickly, efficiently, and effectively integrate expansion and acquisitions while avoiding opportunities that detract from prudent financial performance.

Single locations and smaller MLOs that cannot expand and establish a reasonable degree of market scale will continue to find it increasingly difficult to compete with consolidators and larger MLOs that have scale and influence with market constituents like insurers and suppliers.

Collision Repair Industry

Some highlights of the 2024-25 collision repair industry include: