Riverside Company Invests in Certified Collision Group to Accelerate Industry Growth

The Riverside Company, a global investment firm focused on the smaller end of the middle market, invested in Certified Collision Group, a subscription-based membership network serving independent collision repair shops across the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 2014, CCG has built a thriving ecosystem that connects high-performing independent repairers with leading vendors, strategic partners, and insurance carriers. The network helps members to compete more effectively through collective vendor partners, access to preferred insurance programs, and operational improvements through performance management consulting and focused peer groups.

“The collision repair industry is large, highly fragmented and experiencing both consolidation and professionalization, with independents seeking to compete with national multi-shop operators,” said Riverside Partner Drew Flanigan. “CCG is positioned to continue growing in its core market given its unique business model, unmatched network of affiliates, insurers, vendors and distributors and a highly scalable asset-lite operating structure.”

Riverside has completed more than 400 platform and add-on investments in the Business Services sector and has a team of global experts dedicated to growing these types of organizations.

“This partnership enables us to deliver even greater value to our affiliates and strategic partners,” said CCG CEO Michelle Sullivan. “Our network is a group of forward-thinking entrepreneurs committed to high-quality work and relationships; we’re excited to see the opportunities this partnership brings to CCG and our stakeholders.”

Working with Flanigan and Riverside Principal Daniel Grinnan on the deal for Riverside were Vice President Mark Fishman and Vice President Ben Wilson. Regional Director, Origination, Will Davis originated the investment for Riverside and Senior Partner Anne Hayes secured the financing.

“We look forward to working with CCG to accelerate affiliate growth, deepen vendor, distributor and carrier partnerships and expand service offerings through both M&A and organic strategies,” Grinnan said.