Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Masking Backside of Bumpers

DEG Inquiry 40336 confirms published refinish times on bumpers might not include masking the backside of bumper in the radar zone.

Where we have been able to identify masking of non-painted and/or textured surfaces is required, it has been factored into the refinish allowance.

These situations are denoted with a labor footnote "Includes Necessary Masking."

For situations where a footnote is absent, masking has not been factored into the refinish allowance.

"Per the Mitchell Refinish Procedure, refinish times are for outside surfaces only unless stated otherwise in text (example: add for underside, add to edge)."

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

