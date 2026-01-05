OEC’s Vision for the Future: Enhancing Collision Repair Ecosystem Through Technology and Partnerships in 2026

With the collision market projected to grow by nearly $10 billion in less than a decade, OEC continues to make significant investments in its suite of collision products and services while pursuing strategic partnerships and integrations to support the rapidly evolving industry. Backed by recently launched OEM parts and rebate programs as well as partner collaborations and product advancements, OEC said in a news release that it’s well-positioned to increasingly extend value across the collision repair ecosystem in 2026.

Last year, OEC celebrated its 25th anniversary and expanded its parts network and programs as a core offering in support of collision repairers. As of 2025, OEC has new or extended agreements for TraxPro with the four largest consolidator MSOs and nine of the top 10 MSOs. TraxPro provides advanced business rules, centralized controls, and greater visibility across an MSO’s shop network. The extended MSO agreements underscore the growing demand for tools that deliver operational support across multiple locations while emphasizing efficiency, consistency, and compliance.

OEC launched or expanded OE collision parts programs, including CollisionLink programs for Genesis, Nissan Canada, and Hyundai Canada, and a TraxCollision parts program for Mitsubishi North America. The addition of these programs extends the OEC collision parts network to more than 30 manufacturer programs in the U.S. and Canada.

OEC also partnered with Ford Motor Company to launch the Ford Collision Rewards Program, an exclusive rebate program available through OEC’s CollisionLink and TraxCollision platforms. The rebate program rewards enrolled shops with quarterly rebates on genuine Ford parts purchases, helping shops increase profitability. The Ford Collision Rewards Program joins Nissan/Infiniti and other OEMs using rebate programs to incentivize genuine parts ordering.

The OEC TraxCollision platform, in addition to supporting multiple genuine parts programs through ValuTrax, also increased the availability of alternative parts in 2025. In the past year, TraxCollision added new parts suppliers to the platform, including WorldPac, NAPA, Parts Authority, as well as more efficient electronic ordering of salvage parts.

Beyond the expanded parts and rebate programs, OEC enhanced its collision repair product portfolio in 2025 to help repairers keep pace with increasing repair complexity. RepairLogic expanded coverage to more than 92% of the North American car parc. The expansion includes the addition of Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, and Subaru Canada, giving repairers access to OEM procedures for most vehicles they repair.

In the latter half of 2025, OEC advanced key platform integrations and partnerships to bring repair planning and calibration intelligence directly into existing collision repair workflows. At the 2025 SEMA Show, OEC announced its agreement to integrate RepairLogic with the CCC ONE platform in early 2026. The integration will enable repairers to access OEM procedures, capture required operations, and maintain documentation at key points in the estimate without toggling between systems. RepairLogic also integrated the Revv ADAS calibration identification and reporting tool, streamlining the calibration and repair planning process.