OEC’s Vision for the Future: Enhancing Collision Repair Ecosystem Through Technology and Partnerships in 2026
Key Highlights
- OEC is making strategic investments and forming partnerships to support the rapidly growing collision repair market, projected to increase by nearly $10 billion in less than a decade.
- The company has expanded its OEM collision parts programs and launched rebate initiatives, including the Ford Collision Rewards Program, to boost shop profitability and parts availability.
- OEC’s TraxPro and TraxCollision platforms now serve major MSOs and suppliers, providing advanced controls, visibility, and electronic ordering to improve operational efficiency.
- The company has enhanced its RepairLogic platform, expanding OEM procedure access and integrating calibration tools, to help repairers manage increasing repair complexity.
- OEC is fostering industry collaboration through partnerships with organizations like Collision Engineering and integrating its platforms with CCC ONE, streamlining workflows and training for collision repair professionals.
With the collision market projected to grow by nearly $10 billion in less than a decade, OEC continues to make significant investments in its suite of collision products and services while pursuing strategic partnerships and integrations to support the rapidly evolving industry. Backed by recently launched OEM parts and rebate programs as well as partner collaborations and product advancements, OEC said in a news release that it’s well-positioned to increasingly extend value across the collision repair ecosystem in 2026.
Last year, OEC celebrated its 25th anniversary and expanded its parts network and programs as a core offering in support of collision repairers. As of 2025, OEC has new or extended agreements for TraxPro with the four largest consolidator MSOs and nine of the top 10 MSOs. TraxPro provides advanced business rules, centralized controls, and greater visibility across an MSO’s shop network. The extended MSO agreements underscore the growing demand for tools that deliver operational support across multiple locations while emphasizing efficiency, consistency, and compliance.
OEC launched or expanded OE collision parts programs, including CollisionLink programs for Genesis, Nissan Canada, and Hyundai Canada, and a TraxCollision parts program for Mitsubishi North America. The addition of these programs extends the OEC collision parts network to more than 30 manufacturer programs in the U.S. and Canada.
OEC also partnered with Ford Motor Company to launch the Ford Collision Rewards Program, an exclusive rebate program available through OEC’s CollisionLink and TraxCollision platforms. The rebate program rewards enrolled shops with quarterly rebates on genuine Ford parts purchases, helping shops increase profitability. The Ford Collision Rewards Program joins Nissan/Infiniti and other OEMs using rebate programs to incentivize genuine parts ordering.
The OEC TraxCollision platform, in addition to supporting multiple genuine parts programs through ValuTrax, also increased the availability of alternative parts in 2025. In the past year, TraxCollision added new parts suppliers to the platform, including WorldPac, NAPA, Parts Authority, as well as more efficient electronic ordering of salvage parts.
Beyond the expanded parts and rebate programs, OEC enhanced its collision repair product portfolio in 2025 to help repairers keep pace with increasing repair complexity. RepairLogic expanded coverage to more than 92% of the North American car parc. The expansion includes the addition of Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, and Subaru Canada, giving repairers access to OEM procedures for most vehicles they repair.
In the latter half of 2025, OEC advanced key platform integrations and partnerships to bring repair planning and calibration intelligence directly into existing collision repair workflows. At the 2025 SEMA Show, OEC announced its agreement to integrate RepairLogic with the CCC ONE platform in early 2026. The integration will enable repairers to access OEM procedures, capture required operations, and maintain documentation at key points in the estimate without toggling between systems. RepairLogic also integrated the Revv ADAS calibration identification and reporting tool, streamlining the calibration and repair planning process.
“The collision industry is facing increasing complexity, from advanced vehicle technology to increased expectations around documentation and repair accuracy,” said Tanya Sweetland, senior vice president of collision at OEC. “Our focus is on removing friction for repairers by connecting the right data, tools, and partners so they can deliver safe, quality repairs while operating more efficiently.”
A leading insurance carrier partnered with OEC to provide shops in their direct repair program (DRP) with access to the repair planning tool. With OEM procedures serving as a common source of truth for both the carrier and collision shops, the partnership recognizes the importance of genuine procedures and a repair planning platform that streamlines documentation sharing between stakeholders.
OEC also formed and expanded partnerships with industry organizations, including the Collision Engineering Career Alliance in 2025. The partnership between OEC and Collision Engineering provides collision repair students and instructors with access to the RepairLogic Repair Planning Platform. Access to RepairLogic supplies educators with modern, effective software and supports students through hands-on training, practical skills, and exposure to advanced technology used and trusted by today’s repair professionals.
Through collaboration, innovation, and programs designed to connect the vehicle repair and supply industry, OEC continues to empower dealers, suppliers, OEMs, repairers, insurers, and all collision industry stakeholders as they work to deliver safe, accurate, and efficient repairs to vehicle owners. In 2026, OEC will work to further expand its product and service offerings and strengthen its partnerships to deliver tools that meet the challenges of an increasingly complex collision repair ecosystem.