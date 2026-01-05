Teledyne FLIR OEM Launches New Thermal Longwave Infared Camera at CES

Tura features a new 640x512 resolution far-infrared (FIR) sensor, which is critical for detecting and classifying pedestrians, animals, and other vulnerable roadway users. It delivers perception far beyond headlights in complete darkness and through challenging conditions such as fog, smoke, sun glare, and headlight glare.

“Safety and reliability are non-negotiable pillars of autonomous technology, and Tura sets a new industry benchmark with compatible FuSa features starting from the sensor,” said Paul Clayton, president and GM of Teledyne FLIR OEM. “We have manufactured more than one million automotive thermal camera modules over the last twenty years for driver warning systems and will continue to provide a high-volume, cost-effective solution.”

Tura enhances lifesaving pedestrian automatic emergency braking (PAEB) and helps provide a smoother, safer ride. It also supports the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 127, which requires higher-speed nighttime test scenarios where existing AEB systems struggle.

Teledyne FLIR OEM thermal cameras are also deployed in fully autonomous vehicles. In addition to delivering forward-looking perception data, multiple thermal camera modules can be integrated to enhance 360-degree situational awareness. This enables reliable detection of heat-emitting objects — such as people, vehicles, and animals — even in low-visibility conditions.

The Tura thermal camera module includes key safety and reliability features:

ASIL-B Compliance: Developed in accordance with ISO 26262 FuSa standards.

All-Weather Operation: Heated IP6K9K enclosure ensures reliable 24/7/365 performance.

Shutterless Design: AEC-Q-qualified components maximize uptime, power efficiency, and affordability.

AI-Optimized Integration: Simplified deployment with Teledyne FLIR OEM’s training data Prism perception software, trained with millions of annotations.

Tura is available now and will be showcased in Valeo’s Central Plaza Booth (CP145) and the Teledyne FLIR OEM meeting and demonstration suite at the Courtyard Marriott Las Vegas Convention Center during CES from Jan. 6-9.