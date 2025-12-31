Fix Auto Sponsors Rising Rodeo Star

Fix Auto Visalia and Fix Auto Bakersfield are sponsoring 17-year-old rising rodeo athlete Elli Hurley, a high school senior whose talent, discipline, and determination have quickly made her one of Colorado’s most promising young barrel racers.

For the next steps in her career, Hurley is still weighing her college options, choosing between four universities to continue her rodeo journey. She is also exploring the possibility of pursuing her dream of becoming a fully professional barrel racer.

Hurley’s family has a meaningful connection with Vatche Derderian, owner of Fix Auto Visalia and Fix Auto Bakersfield, outside the arena as well. Her father has been working closely with Derderian as the A.I.B.D. building designer helping redesign and rebuild the family home that he lost in the California fires. Derderian has watched her progress and work ethic over the years, making this sponsorship especially personal for the Fix Auto USA owner.

“Elli is a remarkable young woman with incredible drive, and I’ve had the privilege of seeing that up close,” Derderian said. “Watching her grow as an athlete and as a person over the years has been inspiring. We’re proud to stand behind her and excited to cheer her on as she continues to chase and achieve her dreams.”