Fix Auto Sponsors Rising Rodeo Star

Fix Auto Visalia and Fix Auto Bakersfield are sponsoring 17-year-old rising rodeo athlete Elli Hurley, a high school senior whose talent, discipline, and determination have quickly made her one of Colorado’s most promising young barrel racers.
For the next steps in her career, Hurley is still weighing her college options, choosing between four universities to continue her rodeo journey. She is also exploring the possibility of pursuing her dream of becoming a fully professional barrel racer.
Hurley’s family has a meaningful connection with Vatche Derderian, owner of Fix Auto Visalia and Fix Auto Bakersfield, outside the arena as well. Her father has been working closely with Derderian as the A.I.B.D. building designer helping redesign and rebuild the family home that he lost in the California fires. Derderian has watched her progress and work ethic over the years, making this sponsorship especially personal for the Fix Auto USA owner.
“Elli is a remarkable young woman with incredible drive, and I’ve had the privilege of seeing that up close,” Derderian said. “Watching her grow as an athlete and as a person over the years has been inspiring. We’re proud to stand behind her and excited to cheer her on as she continues to chase and achieve her dreams.”
Hurley’s rodeo path began before she could walk, eventually evolving from local riding to mastering the technical and demanding discipline of barrel racing. From learning on her first barrel horse, Tiny, to overcoming challenges with a next level pro rodeo mount, her journey has been shaped by persistence, grit, and a deep passion for the sport. Derderian plans to attend one of her upcoming rodeos to also support her in person.
“This dream has shaped every part of who I am,” Hurley said. “The long nights, early mornings, and challenges have all been worth it. Fix Auto Visalia, Fix Auto Bakersfield, and the Derderian Group, have given me support that goes beyond sponsorship — they truly believe in me. With them behind me, I’m not just chasing my dream — I’m living it.”
Fix Auto Visalia and Fix Auto Bakersfield look forward to supporting Elli as she enters the next chapter of her rodeo career and prepares to compete on the national collegiate stage.
“Vatche and his teams at Fix Auto Visalia and Fix Auto Bakersfield exemplify what community leadership looks like,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Their dedication to uplifting young talent like Elli reflects the values we’re proud to see across our network. By supporting her, they’re helping strengthen the communities they serve every day.”