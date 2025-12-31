NABC Changing and Savings Lives Foundation Board Adds Two Members

The board of the National Auto Body Council Changing and Saving Lives Foundation elected John Winchell as treasurer and Tim Bates as a director at large at its annual meeting on Dec. 12.

The board is comprised of industry leaders tasked with guiding the growing foundation with a smart strategic plan, dedication, and strong leadership. The board of directors expanded the board size to five members, per the bylaws, and elected two new members.

John Winchell is the in-house CPA for Midway Auto, Inc. based in Kansas City, Missouri. After many years as an independent CPA, he joined Midway Auto Parts as the controller/CFO. He also serves as the CPA for URG. He has extensive experience in managing grant-writing businesses and leading non-profit organizations. He was instrumental in the formation of the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation.

His goal on the board is to help fulfill the mission of the organization, including implementing additional accounting and administrative procedures, improving the financial outlook of the foundation and ensuring program operations are conducive to donor review and audit requirement.

Tim Bates is the executive vice president for SolutionWorks, based in Fort Worth, Texas. He currently serves as the head of the NABC Military Affairs Team. Tim served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army National Guard and Active-Duty U.S. Army. Following his service, he was in the car business for nine years, starting out as a salesman ending as a general manager. He became an independent Adjuster and immediately deployed to Australia to help write hail claims, then 30 days later he was handed the entire operation and ended up staying seven months.

Bates returned and was hired by Catastrophe Solutions International, which is now SolutionWorks. He started as an operations manager and is now an executive vice president over operations. He also helps with Fleet OEM and Dealership Recon. He brings a commitment to strategic leadership, industry insight, and a heart for service to the board. His goal is to expand impact and outreach, drive operational excellence and sustainability, and champion the human side of the collision repair industry.

The board thanks Alan Scrimager, who served as treasurer for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation since its inception, for his insight and dedication. He will continue to serve on the NABC Board of Directors and as a financial advisor for the organization. Continuing board members include Chairman Don Porter, Secretary Stacy Bartnik, and Gerry Poirier, director at large.