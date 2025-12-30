Mike Anderson and Benjamin Stephens Headline NORTHEAST 2026 Presenters

AirPro Diagnostics returns as the Education Sponsor at the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers New Jersey’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show. The education series will kick off on Friday, March 20 with a can’t miss day-long seminar devoted to estimating presented by Mike Anderson of Collision Advice and Benjamin Stephens of Matthew’s Auto Supplies.

“Everyone is always so gracious and kind for having me at the show,” Anderson said. “It’s always a great turnout. It’s one of the largest trade shows in the country as far as attendance goes, so it’s a great opportunity to connect with people.”

Stephens’ debut presentation at the NORTHEAST 2025 show drew standing-room attendance. He’s eager to deliver even more repair planning information as he plans to branch into negotiations, address procedures related to ADAS calibrations, or safety system checks. He will also address how the right to appraisal can be used to get reimbursed.

“Aside from my father, Mike is the reason I’m in this business,” he said. “My goal was to become a math professor, but Mike convinced me to take over my dad’s business and grow it. That’s what I did. I owe a lot to Mike. I’m inspired to do what he does.”

Kyle Bradshaw of K&M Collision will make his debut at NORTHEAST with his “Excellence Wins: Redefining Customer Experience in Collision Repair” presentation. Bradshaw will share real, day-to-day examples of how his team has built a culture focused on doing the small things with excellence. Their work earns trust, creates loyalty and turns a stressful repair experience into something customers appreciate.

There will also be panel discussions focused on OEMs and ADAS and attendees can expect to see an array of courses geared toward mechanical automotive shops.