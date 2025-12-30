University of the Aftermarket Foundation Delivers $701,500 in Scholarships

In 2025, UAF delivered 368 scholarships. Applications for 2026-27, including for collision repair schools, are open until March 31.
Dec. 30, 2025
University of the Aftermarket Foundation
The University of the Aftermarket Foundation improved its 2024 scholarships awards with 368 recipients receiving a portion of $701,500 in awards. Last year, UAF delivered $642,750 in awards across 385 scholarships. 

The full list of recipients is available here. Scholarships are available for students studying to become automotive, heavy duty or collision repair technicians. They are also available to students in business, marketing, engineering, or other major courses of study.  

Founded in 1986, UAF has helped deliver more than $6 million in scholarships to more than 6,500 students. Recipients are selected by industry leaders who volunteer to review each application. A full list of reviewers is available on the UAF website

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2026-27 school year. Scholarship qualifications include: 

  • Full time students at an accredited U.S. college or university or an ASE/NATEF Certified post-secondary automotive, heavy duty, or collision repair school 
  • Graduating high school seniors planning to be full time students at any of the above 
  • No GPA requirement 
  • Students who will not graduate from their college before December 

The deadline for applications is March 31. To apply, click here.

