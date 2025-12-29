National Auto Body Council Closes Out 2025 with Vehicle Donations

Reliable transportation is something that most people take for granted until they are in a position where they must go without it. Without transportation, usually friends must take time out of their day to drive him to appointments and other errands. Knowlton also has a teenage grandson who lives an hour and a half away who he would love to spend more time with as their relationship is close.

"It's kind of tough being homeless without a car,” said Knowlton. “It's kind of tough to get to appointments, to see family and stuff, so they say, ‘we’ve got this opportunity for you, if you've got a clean driving record, we can get you hooked up with a car’. We went through the whole process. It was a little nerve-wracking for me, because I am, that's the way I am, but we got it done."

The vehicle was donated by American Family and refurbished by Gerber’s Collison & Glass.