Collision Industry Conference Kicks off 2026 in Palm Springs on Jan. 21

Pre-registration closes Jan. 14. The agenda is expected to include sessions on advanced ADAS, P-Page updates, and OEM news.
Dec. 24, 2025
CIC
The first Collision Industry Conference of 2026 is less than a month away. It will take place on January 21 at the Hilton Palm Springs Resort in Palm Springs California. 

The full agenda will be released in the near future. Topics will include Advanced ADAS, P-Page updates, OEM news, growing the business, and the industry experiment. 

Pre-registration closes on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Hotel reservations are available here

In addition to CIC, the week is full of industry events:

Monday, Jan. 19 

  • 1-5 p.m. – CIF Board of Trustees Annual Meeting 

Tuesday, Jan. 20 

  • 8 a.m. - NABC Palm Springs Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser offsite: Desert Willow Golf Resort 
  • 2–5 p.m. – SCRS Board of Directors Open Meeting – Room: Tapestry 
  • 5 p.m.-6 p.m. - ADAS Professionals of America Cocktail Hour RSVP here - Room: Plaza CD 
  • 5-6:30 p.m. - Women's Industry Network (WIN) Meet up - RSVP here; offsite: Coyote Blue 
  • 6:30–9:30 p.m. – CIF Cocktails for a Cause Annual Charity Fundraiser offsite: Agua Caliente Casino 

Wednesday, Jan. 21 

  • 6:30 a.m. – Collision Industry Prayer Meeting - Room: Oasis 2 

Thursday, Jan. 22 

  • 8 a.m. – OEM Collision Repair Roundtable *Invite Only 
  • 9 a.m. – 12:00p – CIECA Board of Directors Meeting 
