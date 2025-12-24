Colours 2026 Expo Celebrates 40 Years with 'Back to the Future' Theme

The Colours 2026 Expo will be extra exciting this year as Colours, Inc. celebrates its 40th anniversary with a “Back to the Future” theme. It will spotlight AI technologies from X Paint and Tractable AI alongside forward-thinking experts, Rachel James, Cole Stranberg, and Ryan Taylor, who are shaping the industry’s future.

For nearly a decade, Colours, Inc. has united customers, vendor partners, and their management team from across the United States under one roof at Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in the Poconos. The event is getting bigger and better each year; this year’s show is expected to have more than one thousand attendees.

The Colours 2026 Expo will feature hands-on training opportunities, new product demonstrations, and valuable networking events. The lineup of events promises to deliver insights into the latest trends and innovations in automotive, fleet, and industrial paints and supplies.

As one of the nation's leading PPG Platinum distributors, Colours takes pride in showcasing groundbreaking technologies from more than 100 industry vendors. Pre-show training remains free for all registered attendees eager to deepen their knowledge in this rapidly evolving field.

The expo is taking place on Monday, March 16, from 4-9 p.m. Registration is free and opens January 1.