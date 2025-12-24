NHTSA Issues Recall Alert for Ford Vehicles for Parking Brake Issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recall alerts for 272,645 Ford vehicles because the electronic parking brake may not lock in some instances, risking the vehicle rolling away and increasing the chance of a crash.

The recall report is for three Ford models: 2025-2026 Ford Maverick, 2022-2026 Ford F-150 Lightning BEV, and 2024-2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E. It estimates the issue affects 80,468 Mavericks, 104,113 F-150 Lightnings, and 88,064 Mustangs.

According to the report, “Affected vehicles may have a transmission that may not lock into Park in some instances. As such, vehicles may not comply with S5.2.5 of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 114, which specifies "When tested in accordance with S6.2.2 each vehicle must not move more than 150 mm on a 10 percent grade when the gear selection control is locked in ‘park.’”

The issue is caused by the binding of the vehicle’s IPM pawl against the IPM slider component impeding the slider from returning to its fully engaged park position. Drivers can potentially identify the issue if they see no illuminated range position (P is not illuminated), and a wrench light and shift system fault message displayed in the instrument panel cluster.

The agency has a tool for drivers to check if their vehicle is part of these recalls here.