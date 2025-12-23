State Farm's Teresa Candiloro Elected to CAPA Board

Teresa Candiloro from State Farm is the newest member elected to the Certified Automotive Parts Association Board of Directors.

CAPA’s Board of Directors represents a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers, manufacturers, and quality experts.

Candiloro brings her considerable experience as a property and casualty claims consultant with State Farm Insurance, previously serving as an estimatics section manager with the insurer, and is certified as a chartered property casualty underwriter.

“CAPA is pleased to welcome Teresa to the Board,” said Board of Directors Chair Gerry Poirier. “Her perspective and claims expertise will be an asset in helping CAPA continue to meet industry needs across the ever-evolving collision repair landscape.”