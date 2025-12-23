Estimating Tip – CCC – Camera & Sensor Aiming

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares that, in CCC One, MOTOR has updated not included operations for camera and sensor aiming.
Related To: 
Dec. 23, 2025
SCRS
6949a821f68524a4fb16c7a3 Untitled 20251222t152017

In the latest CCC GTE Rev 11-25 update, MOTOR has updated NOT INCLUDED operations adding "Checking tire runout" and "Creating Target / assembling targets.” 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

How the McStud Estimating Tool Simplifies Repair Planning
Ascend Gathers Driven Brands Collision Group in Denver
Meet the MaxiHVAC AC909: Precision AC Diagnostics at Your Fingertips
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored