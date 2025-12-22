36,900 BMW X3s Recalled for Steering System Issue

The steering torque sensor can malfunction while the vehicle is in a standstill condition, causing unintended wheel movement.
Dec. 22, 2025
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent recall alerts for 2025-2026 BMW X3 models because of a potential steering issue that cause steering wheel movement while the vehicle is stationary.

The recall report, dated Dec. 11, says the steering system may not be sufficiently robust. It states BMW has not received any reports, nor is BMW otherwise aware, of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, but unexpected and unintended steering wheel movement may increase the risk of a crash and/or injury.

According to the report, If one of the two channels within the steering torque sensor malfunctions while the vehicle is in a standstill condition (startup, or in drive mode but stationary), software diagnostics may not appropriately detect this condition. In these rare cases, unintended steering wheel movement may occur.” 

NHTSA estimates that about 36,922 vehicles have this issue. The agency has a tool for drivers to check if their vehicle is part of these recalls hereAn update for the steering system will be available via Over-The-Air process or at dealers. 

