House of Kolor 2026 Calendar Available Now

Set to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding, House of Kolor is showcasing 12 winning custom designs and paint jobs for bikes and custom builds in its 2026 calendar.

“The annual calendar program highlights custom projects exclusively painted with House of Kolor products,” said Tom Smith, national sales manager, House of Kolor. “Each and every project featured reinforces House of Kolor’s endless color range and effect, which goes beyond traditional pearls and flakes, capturing truly stunning and radical multi-dimensional finishes.”

Many of the winners in the 2026 calendar reiterated their passion regarding custom projects and why they used House of Kolor paint to bring their designs to fruition.

“We chose House of Kolor for this project because when you're painting a masterpiece like a '63 Impala, you need a brand that is synonymous with quality and a truly customized finish,” said Juan Gonzalez, a custom painter from Orange, California. “Their products offer deep liquid brilliance and three-dimensional depth that makes the color appear to swim in the sunlight, something that standard paint lines cannot replicate.”

The complete list of winners showcased in the 2026 House of Kolor calendar are:

January: 1936 Chevrolet Standard Sedan by Bo Vescio in Rogers, Minnesota

February: 1950 Mercury by Travis Lawton in Mount Carmel, Tennessee

March: 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe by Shane Virgil, Karl Kustoms in Des Moines, Iowa

April: 1932 Ford Roadster by Al/Karen Clark Cole in Mill Bay, British Columbia, Canada

May: 1998 Suzuki Carry DC51T Kei truck by Aaron Valencia in Fernley, Nevada

June: 1937 Ford 5 Window Coupe by Tim Chan in Sacramento, California

July: 2013 Chevrolet Camero ZL1 by Ryan Evans, Count’s Kustoms in Las Vegas, Nevada

August: 2019 Harley-Davidson Roadglide Special by Joe Clark, Gemini Customs in Bartow, Florida

September: 1961 Chevrolet Impala Bubble Top by Juan Gonzalez in Newton, New Jersey

October: 1994 Peterbilt 359 EXHD by Gilby’s Street Dept. in Hudson, Wisconsin

November/Cover: 1927 Roadster Drag Car by Jim Boitnott in Fairfield, Ohio

December: 1964 Harley-Davidson FLH Duo-Glide by Jon Harpov in Orange, California

The full wall calendar is available for purchase here.