Revv Report Finds Only 21% of Shops Have Optimized Calibration Processes

ADAS calibrations continue to grow as 86% of collision repair shops perform at least some calibration in-house. However, Revv’s The State of ADAS Calibration: Industry Benchmark Report 2025 revealed only 21% of shops have a fully optimized calibration process.

The report highlights the challenges shops are facing at the rapid rate new vehicles are adopting ADAS technology but also presents financial opportunities. Out of 300 shops surveyed, the average shop generates $21,509 per month in ADAS revenue with a 9% net profit margin. The shops expect ADAS work to increase by 30% over the next two years, which should drive the revenue numbers higher.

Revv identified five key takeaways that shops are grappling with as they try to keep up with ADAS’ rapid growth.