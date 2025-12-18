Mitchell Owner to Acquire PartsTrader

"Joining the Enlyte family represents an exciting new chapter for PartsTrader," said Steve Messenger, CEO of PartsTrader. "As part of Enlyte, we'll have additional resources to accelerate our growth while continuing to serve our customers with the same commitment to excellence they've come to expect. Our companies share a vision for innovation and customer success, and I'm confident this partnership will create significant value for the auto physical damage claims and repair industry."

The companies have signed an agreement and expect the deal to close in 2026, following regulatory approvals from both the United States and New Zealand. Raymond James & Associates and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Enlyte, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quigg Partners served as legal counsel. The financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.