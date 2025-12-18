Mitchell Owner to Acquire PartsTrader

Enlyte, a provider of technology, networks, and services for the property and casualty industry, announced today in a news release that it has agreed to acquire parts procurement marketplace PartsTrader.
The release refers to the acquisition as "a strategic investment that brings together two complementary businesses within the Auto Physical Damage ecosystem."
"Joining the Enlyte family represents an exciting new chapter for PartsTrader," said Steve Messenger, CEO of PartsTrader. "As part of Enlyte, we'll have additional resources to accelerate our growth while continuing to serve our customers with the same commitment to excellence they've come to expect. Our companies share a vision for innovation and customer success, and I'm confident this partnership will create significant value for the auto physical damage claims and repair industry."
The companies have signed an agreement and expect the deal to close in 2026, following regulatory approvals from both the United States and New Zealand. Raymond James & Associates and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Enlyte, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quigg Partners served as legal counsel. The financial terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.
PartsTrader will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Enlyte and will continue to operate as an independent entity alongside Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. Both organizations will maintain their distinct identities and operations while benefiting from the collective strength of the Enlyte portfolio. Both Mitchell and PartsTrader will continue as open platforms – allowing the choice of other information providers, as well as suppliers and other partners within the ecosystem.
"This acquisition reinforces Enlyte's commitment to the Auto Physical Damage industry and our focus on delivering comprehensive technology solutions that improve outcomes across the collision claims and repair sectors," said Alex Sun, CEO of Enlyte. "By bringing together Mitchell's premier damage appraisal solution with PartsTrader's leadership in parts procurement, we're positioned to deliver even greater value to our insurer and repair customers and the market. We're excited about the natural synergies between our companies and look forward to the opportunities ahead."