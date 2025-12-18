Crash Champions Donates $25,000 to Navy SEAL Foundation

Crash Champions is contributing $25,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation, which will directly support programs providing critical resources and assistance to Navy SEALs, veterans, and their families. The contribution reinforces Crash Champions’ ongoing commitment to the military community and U.S. Armed Forces nonprofit organizations.

The contribution is made possible thanks to Crash Champions’ annual campaign, during which the company designed and sold special-edition military polos and t-shirts to its team members across more than 650 collision repair centers in 38 states.

“Crash Champions has been a remarkable partner to both our organization and the broader military community we serve, and we’re incredibly grateful for this generous contribution,” said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. “We sincerely value the care and intention behind the Crash Champions team’s efforts, as well as the meaningful impact they create for the warriors and families affected by Naval Special Warfare. On behalf of the Foundation, I extend a heartfelt thank you to Crash Champions for building something that both raises funds and builds awareness and pride for our servicemen and women.”

Since 2023, Crash Champions has raised and donated $115,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation, supporting its mission to provide critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare. Crash Champions has also hired more than 600 military veterans during that time.

“We recognize the freedom and privileges we have in this country do not come for free, and veterans and active-duty military members make an incredible sacrifice every day,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to partner with the Navy SEAL Foundation, which does more than provide tangible resources to those who have served in the U.S. military; it inspires hope, strength, and resilience for veterans, loved ones, and future generations alike. That’s why this mission resonates with Crash Champions team members, and why we are proud to continue supporting such a worthy organization.”