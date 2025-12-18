CCC Crash Course Q4 2025: Calibrations, Supply Chains, and Cost Dynamics

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. recently put out its Crash Course Q4 2025 Report, according to a recent press release. The final edition looks at the biggest themes from the year – from calibration and car parc shifts to supply chain pressures and casualty negotiation trends – to see how they collectively affect the collision repair and claims ecosystem.

The rise in calibration demands hit all shops. It wasn’t just the volume, but the variability of each vehicle. The differences in make, model, trim, sensor placement, and damage type widen the range of requirements and require more documentation, sequencing, and added repair steps. All of it together affects repair quality and cycle time.

Tariffs on imported auto parts stressed parts pricing and supply chains throughout the year. Even when claim frequency remained steady, the cost of fulfilling the average claim continued to rise. Repairers had to explain to customers why a simple bumper repair was waiting on a back-ordered sensor, absorb operational delays, and manage increasingly complex repair planning driven by calibration needs.