Valspar Reveals 2026 Calendar Winners

Valspar Automotive selected the 12 winners of its award-winning finishes contest that are showcased in the 2026 Valspar Automotive Calendar.

This year’s cover celebrates the work of Lyon McClenahan of Finish Line Speed Shop in Ellensburg, Washington. McClenahan’s team restored a 1966 GMC Suburban.

“We need paint that’s reliable, easy to work with, and looks amazing under both shop lights and big show spotlights,” McClenahan said. “Valspar laid down beautifully, gave us great color accuracy, has the kind of depth and durability we can trust.”

T.J. Amabile, vice president of sales at Valspar Automotive Finishes, said the calendar showcasessome of the finest work for renowned finishers across the U.S.

“You’ll see some pretty remarkable classic, custom and muscle cars, street rods, pick-ups, and motorcycles finished in Valspar-only brand products, including DeBeer Refinish, House of Kolor, Matrix Edge, ProSpray Finishes, and Valspar Refinish,” Amabile said.

The winners of the 2026 Valspar Automotive calendar are:

January: 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback by Bo Vescio, Vescio’s Customizing & Restorations in Hastings, Minnesota

February: 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 by Kirk Lee in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

March: 1967 GMC C-30 by Lyon McClenahan, Finish Line Speed Shop in Ellensburg, Washington

April: 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 by Joseph Toscano, Jr. in Newton, New Jersey

May: 1967 Pontiac Beaumont by Braydon Karst in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

June/Cover: 1966 GMC Suburban by Lyon McClenahan, Finish Line Speed Shop in Ellensburg, Washington

July: 1969 Camaro Baldwin Motion by Rick Smith in Arat, Virginia

August: 1957 Belair Convertible by Sonny Warner, Sonny’s Speed and Kustom in Twin Falls, Idaho

September: 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor by Michael Grubbs in Garland, Texas

October: 1952 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe Coupe by Bo Vescio, Vescio’s Customizing & Restorations in Hastings, Minnesota

November: 1969 Chevrolet Camaro by Sonny Warner, Sonny’s Speed and Kustom in Twin Falls, Idaho

December: 1989 Chevrolet Blazer by Andrew Beck in Allendale, Michigan

The full, hardcopy of the oversized wall calendar is available here.