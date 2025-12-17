AkzoNobel Unveils 2026 Color of the Year

AkzoNobel is setting the tone for the future of mobility with its 2026 Color of the Year Rhythm of Blues. The focus for 2026 is on your space, your pace – and how color can shape emotional connection and creative expression, according to a news release.

The focus is based on insights from AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Center and its extensive annual trend forecast, and developed in collaboration with its in-house experts, international architects, designers, and journalists.

Backed by more than 30 years of global color forecasting experience, AkzoNobel’s annual trend program, ColorSurfaces initiative, explores the future of color and material design across automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics sectors. Every year, the ColorSurfaces team translates global design trends into visionary palettes for professionals worldwide. Their work shapes AkzoNobel’s Automotive Color Trend Collections, which inspire creativity and innovation.

Rhythm of Blues reflects the moods, movements, and emotional rhythms shaping the next generation of automotive design. The Rhythm of Blues story is expressed through a trio of distinctive blue hues – Slow Swing, Mellow Flow, and Free Groove – each representing a unique rhythm and design mood for the road ahead.

“In today’s fast-moving and changing world, people are responding in different ways,” said Gareth Bryant, color design lead, Automotive and Specialty Coatings Marketing. “They either feel the need to slow down, focus and recharge, or to be connected to others and celebrate kinship, while others want to be bold and express themselves more freely. As we understand that color is emotion and therefore personal, we’ve chosen a family of Blues that allow automotive designers to explore and express different styles and meet individual needs.”

Engineered with AkzoNobel’s advanced coatings technology, each shade features tailored effects that deliver depth, durability, and visual movement.

Slow Swing – A deep, dark blue symbolizing strength, composure, and quiet confidence.

Mellow Flow – A light, sophisticated blue that brings balance, calm, and modern elegance.

Free Groove – A vibrant, expressive blue radiating creativity, freedom, and individuality.

Each shade is developed using advanced coating technologies that support sustainability goals including reduced emissions, enhanced durability, and improved material efficiency.

“Whether for a concept car, a production line, or a custom refinish project, these new shades empower our customers to define their own rhythm and style – with confidence,” said Rob Lagendijk, commercial marketing and product management director, Automotive and Specialty Coatings.