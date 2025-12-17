Focus Advisors Shares Five Industry Trends That Will Shape 2026

Focus Advisors views SEMA Week — and the MSO Symposium in particular — as the closest thing the collision repair industry has to a live sentiment check. It’s one of the only weeks each year when the most influential operators, consolidators, suppliers, and investors speak plainly about what’s actually happening across their markets.

For Focus Advisors, it's a chance to listen, compare notes, and gauge where the collision repair landscape is really heading. In a recent article, the firm identified five clear trends that will shape valuations, deal timing, and strategic decisions in 2026: