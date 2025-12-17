Focus Advisors Shares Five Industry Trends That Will Shape 2026

Focus Advisors views SEMA Week — and the MSO Symposium in particular — as the closest thing the collision repair industry has to a live sentiment check. It’s one of the only weeks each year when the most influential operators, consolidators, suppliers, and investors speak plainly about what’s actually happening across their markets.
For Focus Advisors, it's a chance to listen, compare notes, and gauge where the collision repair landscape is really heading. In a recent article, the firm identified five clear trends that will shape valuations, deal timing, and strategic decisions in 2026:
- Nearly everyone is optimistic about their growth in 2026. The operators who stand to gain the most in 2026 aren’t simply “optimistic” — they’re the ones already investing in their technology, operational capabilities, and people.
- Investment interest in collision repair — especially from private equity — remains exceptionally strong.
- Consolidators and their PE sponsors are setting ambitious growth targets for 2026.
- High-performing MSOs are concentrating their resources on two priorities: winning the keys and diversifying revenue.
- Deals are harder to close and fewer are making it to the finish line.
Related Reading: Strategic Insights for MSOs: Industry Shifts and Private Equity Investments
Taken together, these themes paint a clear picture: 2026 is shaping up to be a year of opportunity for the operators investing ahead of the curve, continued capital inflows, and a widening separation between those building long-term capabilities and those simply managing the slowdown. For MSO owners, the next six to 12 months will present a rare window to strengthen the business or to exit into a market where high performance truly earns a premium.