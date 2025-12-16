SEMA Praises ADAS Functionality & Integrity Act

The Specialty Equipment Market Association sent out a press release praising the U.S. House of Representatives introduction of the ADAS Functionality & Integrity Act (H.B. 6688) by Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), cosponsored by Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.), Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.), and Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.).

The legislation aims to provide aftermarket businesses with the information needed to properly calibrate advanced driver assistance systems after vehicles are modified. SEMA said the bill will allow shops to safely perform common modifications without compromising the functionality of ADAS, such as installing bike racks, wrapping a vehicle, installing larger wheels and tires, or installing a winch or aftermarket bumpers.

The ADAS Functionality & Integrity Act would require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to establish ADAS guidelines to create modification ranges and tolerances for new vehicles starting in model year 2028. The bill also requires NHTSA to create guidelines that establish ADAS test procedures that aftermarket businesses can properly test and validate that the vehicle systems have been properly calibrated.

SEMA worked closely with lawmakers from both parties to secure bipartisan support for the legislation, which is being introduced before an upcoming federal mandate that will require new, model year 2029 vehicles to feature automatic emergency braking.

“SEMA thanks Rep. Harshbarger for her leadership and Reps. Vasquez, Obernolte, and Torres for their strong support for ensuring vehicles with ADAS can be modified without compromising the integrity of these important safety systems. The introduction of the ADAS Functionality & Integrity Act is a landmark moment for anyone who owns, repairs, or modifies a vehicle,” said Jim Moore, SEMA vice president of OEM and product development. “Americans deserve confidence that those critical systems will work as intended for the entire life of their vehicle, even after repairs or customization. Currently, the industry lacks clear standards governing ADAS calibration, and aftermarket businesses and vehicle owners need access to the necessary calibration information and procedures needed to keep modern safety features functioning. This bill marks a critical step forward in the name of vehicle safety and is a major step forward in protecting the American people’s right to modify the vehicles they own.”