Fix Auto Rocklin Collects Food for Sacramento Foster Home

Fix Auto Rocklin celebrated the success of its tenth community event of the year, held last month to benefit the Sacramento Foster Home, according to a news release. The event brought together families, car lovers, and local businesses, collecting a full truckload of donated food that will have a meaningful impact on the children and families supported by the organization.

Wind Shield Skin, Zen Coffee, and Tacos Jalisco’s helped energize the celebration with live demonstrations, fresh coffee, and food, transforming the event into a lively community gathering. Its community efforts helped Fix Auto Rocklin become a local anchor for engagement and industry leadership in the Rocklin area.

“Hosting events like this is about bringing people together and doing something positive for our community,” said Eric Dunivan, owner of Fix Auto Rocklin along with his son Drue and brother Rick. “The support we’ve received all year from donors, partners, and attendees has been incredible. We’re proud of the impact we’re making together, and this event was another reminder of what happens when a community shows up for each other.”

At Driven Brands’ annual conference this year, Fix Auto Rocklin was honored with the “Marketer of the Year” award, recognizing the shop’s creativity, outreach, and commitment to hosting meaningful events throughout the year.

“The Dunivan family and the Fix Auto Rocklin team continue to set the standard for what community engagement looks like in our network,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision. “Their consistency, creativity, and passion for giving back make a real difference, not just for their shop, but for the entire community. We’re proud to celebrate their efforts and the impact they’re making.”

Fix Auto Rocklin looks forward to expanding its event series and continuing to support local families and organizations through hands-on community involvement.