ASE Reveals 2025 Award Winners

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence revealed the award winners for 2025.

The annual awards recognize more than 50 parts specialists, technicians, instructors, and consultants in automotive, collision repair and refinish, education, electrical systems/electronic, buses, military, and trucks.

“Each year, ASE proudly recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves across the automotive service industry,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “These awards reflect outstanding achievement in multiple areas of ASE Certification. These recipients have demonstrated exceptional skills, performance and leadership in their daily work, making them exemplary industry representatives to the public we serve. Together with our industry partners and award sponsors, we salute the best of the best.”

Collision repair winners include: