ASE Reveals 2025 Award Winners

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence revealed the award winners for 2025.
The annual awards recognize more than 50 parts specialists, technicians, instructors, and consultants in automotive, collision repair and refinish, education, electrical systems/electronic, buses, military, and trucks.
“Each year, ASE proudly recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves across the automotive service industry,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “These awards reflect outstanding achievement in multiple areas of ASE Certification. These recipients have demonstrated exceptional skills, performance and leadership in their daily work, making them exemplary industry representatives to the public we serve. Together with our industry partners and award sponsors, we salute the best of the best.”
Collision repair winners include:
- BMW/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Jacob Gilbert, BMW of Mobile (Semmes, Alabama)
- BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Timothy Essick, Waldorf Toyota (Port Tobacco, Maryland)
- I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Lincoln Whipple, Cox Auto Body (Bradenton, Florida)
- Car-O-Liner/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Nicholas Trusso, LJI Collision Center (Hudson, Ohio)
- Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year: Sammy Conway, Peter Boulware Toyota (Crawfordville, Florida)
- Lexus/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Michael Stephens, Lindsay Lexus (Sterling, Virginia)