Sherwin-Williams Releases 2026 Calendar

In its tradition of celebrating the work of collision repair, custom, and restoration shops across the U.S. and Canada, the latest Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes 2026 calendar features a unique collection of classic rebuilds and cool custom paint jobs.

Representing some of the finest cars and trucks from the 1950s through the 2010s, the 12 pages of the new, oversized calendar features a dozen over-the-top builds and motorized masterpieces, showcasing a full spectrum of color and creativity.

“Every year we receive more and more entries into our annual calendar contest, and it becomes all the more difficult to pick just 12 to best represent what our custom builders and painters can first perceive, and then achieve, with Sherwin-Williams,” said Tony D'Acquisto, global vice president of marketing, Sherwin- Willaims Automotive Finishes, in a news release. “This year’s calendar features imaginative craftsmanship, vibrant colors, intricate designs, pearlescent finishes, artistic airbrushing, flames, fire and more — there’s no doubt our customers keep raising the bar when it comes producing these amazing moving works of art.”

The annual calendar contest is open to collision repair and restoration shops, as well as independent designers, pinstripers, and customizers across North America. It celebrates the work featuring over-the-top builds finished exclusively in Sherwin-Williams paint and products.

This cover for this year’s calendar showcases the smooth, low lines of a custom rebuild 1972 Chevrolet C10. The classic American half-ton pickup truck features a timeless, rugged design characterized by its squared-off body, clean lines and distinctive front grille. Finished with custom-grey and bright white Sunfire PRO, it was built and finished by Bryce Green, owner/CEO of Big Kid Custom Rides in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

The complete list of winners showcased in the 2026 Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes calendar include:

January: 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS by Alpha Team B Street Collision Center in Olathe, Kansas

February: 1969 Chevrolet Camaro by Big Kid Custom Rides in Orem, Utah

March: 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air by Marvin Meyer in Severance, Colorado

April: 1970 Ford Bronco by Davis Body Shop in Halifax, North Carolina

May: 1972 Chevrolet C10 by Big Kid Custom Rides in Saratoga Springs, Utah

June: 1989 Toyota Landcruiser by Greg Restorations in Rutland, Massachusetts

July: 1971 Chevrolet C10 by Lucky13 Paint Shop in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

August: 2001 Ford Mustang Cobra by Midway Collision in Bridgeport, Alabama

September: 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air by Big Kid Custom Rides in Orem, Utah

October: 1961 Volkswagen Beetle by David Unser, Restoration Specialist in Louisville, Kentucky

November: 1947 Ford COE Truck by Silver Creek Auto Body Collision & Detailing in Silverton, Oregon

December: 1960 Chevrolet Impala by Jerry Keene in Abingdon, Virginia

The full, hardcopy of the oversized wall calendar is available for purchase here.