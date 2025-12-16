ProColor Collision Opens New Shop in Myrtle Beach

ProColor Collision Myrtle Beach is the newest independently owned and operated ProColor Collision repair facility in the U.S., according to a news release. It serves the Greater Myrtle Beach area at 7794 HWY 544, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The shop is owned and operated by Evan Anderson and John Masetti, each bringing 12 years of collision repair industry experience to the business. They both began their careers on the insurance side of the industry before transitioning into shop operations, providing a unique understanding of the entire repair process from start to finish. Their decision to launch a greenfield location under the ProColor Collision brand reflects their commitment to growth and providing exceptional service to one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

“ProColor Collision offers the resources and support we need to focus on what matters most - our customers,” Anderson said. “Having previously worked alongside franchisees, I’ve seen firsthand the operational efficiencies, strong insurer relationships, and commitment to helping shops succeed. That experience made ProColor Collision the obvious choice as we open our new collision repair business. We believe in operating with transparency and building trust through quality repairs and outstanding service.”

ProColor Collision Myrtle Beach features advanced equipment, including a heavy-duty lift and an Accudraft Alto paint booth capable of handling vehicles up to 12 feet in height. The shop provides comprehensive collision repair services, such as auto body painting, bodywork, frame alignments, and ADAS calibrations.

Beyond providing high-quality repairs and customer service, the ProColor Collision Myrtle Beach team plans to sponsor local youth sports programs and host a grand opening event in early 2026 to celebrate its launch.

“Evan and John’s dedication to quality and their vision for creating a modern, customer-focused repair facility is exactly what ProColor Collision stands for,” said Lou Berman, vice president of operations for ProColor Collision USA. “Their experience and commitment to transparency will make ProColor Collision Myrtle Beach a trusted resource for drivers in the community. We’re pleased to welcome them to our growing network and look forward to working with them to build their business and grow their success.”