Clark Plucinski Remembered as Industry Leader and Advocate

Plucinski will be forever remembered for his passion for the automotive industry, with his dedicated experience spanning over 50 years. Throughout his career, he contributed significantly across many segments of the industry, beginning his career as a collision repair technician in 1970 at a major GM dealership. He was co-owner and president of BCP Auto Body, Inc. from 1973 to 1996, a four-location collision repair business located in the Metropolitan, D.C. area, before becoming True2Form's executive vice president of sales and marketing. In 2010, True2Form was acquired by The Boyd Group. In 2012, Plucinski was elected CAPA board president, and he accepted the role of executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

Plucinski was deeply committed to supporting career and technical schools; he devoted his time and leadership to engaging with the industry’s talent pipeline. Plucinski was a nationally recognized industry leader and held various board seats, including I-CAR, CREF, ASA Collision Division Committee, and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association, in which he served as president. He received the I-CAR Founders Award, the ASA Special Achievement Award, and was elected into “The Hall of Eagles.”

“For many of us, Clark was a mentor, supporter, and steadfast advocate,” wrote Brenda Hogen, CREF board chair, in a statement shared by CollisionU on Facebook. We owe him a debt of gratitude for the guidance he offered and for the values he embodied in service, integrity, and generosity. His legacy will live on in the lives and careers he shaped and in the Foundation he helped build.”

As former executive director of CREF, Clark was instrumental in the founding, growth, and continued support of the Foundation, helping the organization reach and uplift hundreds of young people pursuing careers in collision repair.

“Given Clark’s commitment to student education in the collision repair industry, the CAPA Board of Directors will establish a Collision Repair Education Foundation Scholarship in Clark’s name, in honor of his enduring legacy to the collision repair industry,” Poirier said.

CAPA and CREF extend heartfelt condolences to Clark’s family, friends, and colleagues.