ASE and WrenchWay Launch ASE Connects to Unite Industry

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and WrenchWay are launching ASE Connects, according to a news release. The new initiative is a nationwide effort to bring shops, dealerships, and schools together to tackle some of the industry’s most pressing issues.

ASE is in a unique position can bring together the automotive, diesel, and collision repair industries to work with independent repair shops, dealerships, fleets, manufacturers and schools, said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE.

“There are many groups out there doing great work to help with issues like the technician shortage. ASE Connects is meant to supplement, not replace those efforts,” Johnson said. “Certain aspects simply work better when all parties involved are on one platform rather than individual silos for automotive, diesel or dealer versus independent.”

Connecting industry with schools and gathering useful data are two areas where a centralized approach makes the biggest difference. These two priorities form the foundation of ASE Connects’ initial rollout.

Connecting Industry with Schools

ASE Connects will build upon the existing School Assist solution to streamline how shops, dealerships and schools work together. Today, more than 3,200 high schools and post-secondary programs are already participating, and ASE’s long-term goal is to connect with every school in the country. Members gain easy access to updated instructor contacts, school support requests, and direct communication channels to offer help and connect with students. These tools reduce the barriers that often limit effective school–industry collaboration.

Providing Useful Industry Data

ASE Connects will introduce the Industry Data Exchange, a new effort that builds upon the Voice of Technician report, technician pay data, and ASE’s school data. The Exchange will provide a comprehensive view of workforce trends across the automotive, diesel and collision industries by gathering data rarely shared publicly, including pay, benefits and labor rates. Shops will be able to look at numbers on a national level as well as filter based on location, shop type, and more. ASE’s independence ensures data stays anonymous yet useful for each participating entity.

ASE Connects memberships are free for schools, while businesses pay a small annual fee. This fee supports the broader industry mission, strengthens technician programs, improves data accuracy, builds a healthier workforce pipeline, and delivers clear, measurable value back to each participating shop.

ASE will continue partnering with WrenchWay to use its technology and online platform to operate the network.

“We are excited to take this next step with ASE,” said Mark Wilson, co-founder and CEO of WrenchWay. “WrenchWay’s mission has always been to promote and improve technician careers. By combining ASE’s industry leadership with our technology, we are able to focus even more on that mission and make a bigger impact together.”

A webinar to introduce ASE Connects will take place at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 15. To register, click here.