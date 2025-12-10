Snap-on Diagnostics Uploads MT2600 Training Videos

“Through a series of short instructional videos, technicians will learn how to get the most out their new MT2600 scan tool from the very start, potentially adding an immediate boost to their productivity and throughput,” said Helen Cox, marketing and client services director at Snap-on Diagnostics. “The training modules are available free of charge and can be viewed as often as necessary so technicians can learn at their own pace and comfort level.”

The MT2600 features the same software and usability as the other platforms in the Snap-on Diagnostics family and technicians can trade up to a more advanced diagnostic tool when they are ready, without having to worry about retraining or losing their investment.

Providing coverage for more than 100 vehicle systems, the MT2600 offers TPMS, hybrid power, collision avoidance and steering angle sensors. Its capabilities include code scanning, live data graphing, functional tests, and relearns and adaptations.

English and Spanish language capabilities come standard on the MT2600. The switchable interface lets technicians work in the language they are most comfortable with and then switch to the other language when needed, such as working with customers or parts vendors who may need the translation.