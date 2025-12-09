Kevin Klein Joins OpenRoad Collision as VP of Strategic Accounts and Marketing

OpenRoad Collision added Kevin Klein as its new vice president of Strategic Accounts and Marketing, according to a news release. He brings more than two decades of automotive and collision-repair industry experience to the organization.

Klein began his career in Houston with Farmers Insurance, where he held key positions across Auto Property Damage, National Catastrophe, and National Multi-Shop Operations. His breadth of experience continued to expand over the past nine years through leadership roles with Service King and Crash Champions in North Texas, overseeing centralized review, business development, and large-scale operational support.