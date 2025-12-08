Kendrick Paint & Body Bought by Classic Collision

Kendrick Paint & Body brings more than 70 years of experience and nine OEM-certified facilities to Classic Collision.
Related To: 
Dec. 8, 2025
Kendrick Paint & Body
Kendrick Paint & Body has nine locations in Georgia and South Carolina. Pictured is its shop at 1333 Broad Street, Augusta, Georgia.

Kendrick Paint & Body has nine locations in Georgia and South Carolina. Pictured is its shop at 1333 Broad Street, Augusta, Georgia.

Kendrick Paint & Body was acquired by Classic Collision, LLC, a national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, Georgia. Kendrick's has nine locations in Augusta, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina.

Kendrick Paint & Body
kendricksourstory

Founded in 1952, the first shop opened on Jones Street in Augusta. After the demand for collision repair services increased, it moved to a larger location on Ellis Street. Demand continued to increase, and it eventually moved to its current location on Broad Street.

It became one of the largest family-owned collision repair networks in the Central Savannah River Area, operating nine state-of-the-art, OEM-certified facilities with more than 200 employees.

 

 

About the Author

Peter Spotts
Email

Peter Spotts

Associate Editor

Peter Spotts is the associate editor of FenderBender and ABRN. He brings six years of experience working in the newspaper industry and four years editing in Tech. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Western New England University with a minor in integrated marketing communications and an MBA. A sci-fi/fantasy fan, his current 2010 Honda Civic is nicknamed Eskel, after the character from the Witcher book series, for the scratch marks on its hood.

Don't miss Peter's next article. Sign up for FenderBender Today's Collision Repair News here.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Menefee on Maximizing ROI at SEMA: A Collision Shop Owner’s Guide
Calibration Crisis: How Drivers' Safety May Be Placed at Risk
Meet the MaxiHVAC AC909: Precision AC Diagnostics at Your Fingertips
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored