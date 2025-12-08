Kendrick Paint & Body Bought by Classic Collision

Kendrick Paint & Body was acquired by Classic Collision, LLC, a national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, Georgia. Kendrick's has nine locations in Augusta, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina.
Founded in 1952, the first shop opened on Jones Street in Augusta. After the demand for collision repair services increased, it moved to a larger location on Ellis Street. Demand continued to increase, and it eventually moved to its current location on Broad Street.
It became one of the largest family-owned collision repair networks in the Central Savannah River Area, operating nine state-of-the-art, OEM-certified facilities with more than 200 employees.
