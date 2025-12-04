CIECA Reveals CONNEX 2026 Dates

The 17th annual CIECA conference will take place from Sept. 26-Oct. 1 at the Hilton Palacio del Rio in San Antonio, Texas.
Related To: 
Dec. 4, 2025
CIECA
69306ec43bacc4679a7f6d8f Untitled 20251203t120710

The 17th annual Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association conference, CONNEX 2026, will be held from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in San Antonio, Texas. 

The annual event will take place at the Hilton Palacio del Rio and include: 

  • Insightful and high-profile business and technical speakers 
  • Networking opportunities with all industry segments 
  • A private tour at the Toyota Texas Experience Center 

CONNEX brings together industry leaders who share a common interest in driving efficient communication between trading partners. CONNEX is a forum to learn about future technologies and trends that will impact technology in the collision industry. The goal of CONNEX is to educate industry leaders and provide a forum for open discussion of issues that are important to the future of the industry. 

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Sponsorship opportunities and registration details will be announced in early 2026. 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Financial Series: Optimizing Paint and Material and Sublet Gross Profit
Finding My Place as a Woman in Collision Repair
ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored