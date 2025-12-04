CIECA Reveals CONNEX 2026 Dates

The 17th annual Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association conference, CONNEX 2026, will be held from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in San Antonio, Texas.

The annual event will take place at the Hilton Palacio del Rio and include:

Insightful and high-profile business and technical speakers

Networking opportunities with all industry segments

A private tour at the Toyota Texas Experience Center

CONNEX brings together industry leaders who share a common interest in driving efficient communication between trading partners. CONNEX is a forum to learn about future technologies and trends that will impact technology in the collision industry. The goal of CONNEX is to educate industry leaders and provide a forum for open discussion of issues that are important to the future of the industry.

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Sponsorship opportunities and registration details will be announced in early 2026.