Open Road Calibrations Opens New Shop in Texas

Open Road performed its first calibration at the San Antonio center in July 2025, and August marked its first full month in operation. The 20,000-square-foot space, shared with Open Road’s newly remodeled collision center, features advanced equipment, a fully optimized floor and lighting setup, and trained staff ready to meet growing ADAS demand.

“Open Road has been one of our longest and most valued partners, and their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission at Car ADAS Solutions,” said Nate Thomsen, manager of network operations at Car ADAS Solutions. “Our partnership with Open Road is both strategic and foundational to the growth of our business and the advancement of ADAS calibration standards across the industry. We’re proud to continue supporting their expansion and the high level of quality they bring to every calibration center.”

The San Antonio center is also an early test case for tapping into third-party calibration work.

“We know what we can do internally, but retail work and affiliate partnerships are underutilized opportunities for us,” Guthrie said. “Car ADAS Solutions has been instrumental in helping us identify those customers through technology, insurance relationships, and software support.”

Of the company’s 28 collision centers, 25 are supported by ADAS facilities. Guthrie plans to open three more to close that gap. Open Road also operates calibration centers in North Phoenix and Chandler, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Amarillo and Houston, Texas.

"Sean and his team remain high-valued business partners," added Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. "Their commitment to repairing vehicles correctly and restoring safety systems to OEM standards makes them a perfect fit for the Car ADAS network."