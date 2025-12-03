Milwaukee Introduces High-Performance M18 Brushless Handheld Vacuum

Milwaukee Tool introduced its new M18 Brushless Handheld Vacuum, which promises to deliver high sustained airflow for quick cleaning tasks, and effective cleanup in a variety of jobsite conditions.

According to a news release, the vacuum is engineered to meet the demands of remodelers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and transportation maintenance professionals. It combines high-performance, long-lasting filter life, and versatility to maximize productivity.

Powered by a brushless motor, the vacuum delivers 40 CFM and 63 inches of suction for consistent cleaning. Featuring an integrated debris separator, the vacuum maintains the highest sustained airflow, reducing downtime spent cleaning filters and performing maintenance. When paired with an M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery Pack, users achieve more than 20 minutes of runtime.