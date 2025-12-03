PartsTrader Launches Orderly to Improve Ordering Process

PartsTrader has introduced Orderly, an AI-enabled platform, that it said in a news release is "designed to transform collision-repair parts procurement." Built from extensive customer feedback, the company says, Orderly "promises to deliver a smarter, faster, and more flexible way to manage every step of the ordering process."

According to the company, it can help repair shops reduce turnaround times, give insurers better visibility into compliance, and help suppliers process orders more efficiently.

“Orderly is the next evolution of intelligent, end-to-end parts procurement,” said Mark Lindner, president of PartsTrader. “We built this by listening to customers and designing a flexible, DRP-ready solution that gives repairers complete control over how they order, who they order from, and how their workflows run.”

A Modular Platform for Efficiency

Orderly introduces a modular approach to procurement, addressing every stage of the process from pre-procurement accuracy to intelligent sourcing decisions and post-procurement financial reconciliation. It aims to reduce cycle times, optimize part selection, and automate back-office tasks.

Smooth Transition

Orderly builds on PartsTrader’s existing procurement tools. It includes the live-quoting feature repairers already use and adds the ability to order directly from preferred suppliers within the same system.

Purpose-Built for Today’s DRP Landscape

As DRP participation expands across the industry, Orderly provides tools for speed, accuracy, compliance, and auditability. It works with existing systems without replacing non-procurement workflow tools.

Flexible and Shop-Controlled

Orderly allows repairers to choose suppliers, set business rules, and manage integrations. It also uses automation to reduce manual work and improve efficiency. Real-time visibility into part availability and pricing can help minimize delays and control costs.

“Our commitment to innovation drives us to provide the industry with solutions that simplify collision parts ordering and foster a more connected ecosystem,” said Mark Bell, senior vice president of Products, PartsTrader. “Orderly empowers repairers with faster, smarter, and more accurate ordering, while strengthening trust and transparency across carriers, suppliers, and repairers.”