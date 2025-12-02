U.S. Auto Market Faces Slowdown and BEV Market Downshift in 2025

According to the latest forecast from S&P Global Mobility, the U.S. auto market is showing clear signs of a slowdown, with new light vehicle sales in November 2025 projected to drop 8% compared to the previous year. The estimated 1.26 million units sold translates to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.5 million units, maintaining a sluggish pace for the second consecutive month.

Concurrently, the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market is experiencing a notable downshift after a third-quarter sales surge. BEV market share is forecast to drop to 5.3%, attributed to a “hangover effect” and dwindling inventory.