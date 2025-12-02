ASE Webinar: Introduction to OBDII Part 2 Next Tuesday

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is hosting the second part of its Introduction to OBDII free webinar series on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
In Part II, technical trainer Rick Escalambre takes a deeper dive into Global OBDII and introduces OBDII on Unified Diagnostics Services (OBDonUDS). The first OBDonUDS vehicle was recently released. By 2027, all light and medium-duty vehicles will be equipped with this newer-generation OBDII system.
If participants missed the first part of this series, they can access a recorded version by registering here.
Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for this live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.
