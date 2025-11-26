WMABA to Host Hunter Engineering Session on Dec. 4

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association and Hunter Engineering will host a hands-on, expert-led seminar will help teams stay ahead of advancing vehicle technology. The session runs from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, at the Northern Virginia Community College, 500 Dawes Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia.
Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS is the all-in-one solution for:
- Precise wheel alignment
- OEM-compliant ADAS calibration
- Laser-guided accuracy
- Collision blueprinting
- Complete calibration documentation
Anyone working in collision repair, mechanical services, or calibration won’t want to miss the session.
To register, click here.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates