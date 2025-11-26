WMABA to Host Hunter Engineering Session on Dec. 4

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association and Hunter Engineering will host a hands-on, expert-led seminar will help teams stay ahead of advancing vehicle technology. The session runs from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, at the Northern Virginia Community College, 500 Dawes Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia.

Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS is the all-in-one solution for:

Precise wheel alignment

OEM-compliant ADAS calibration

Laser-guided accuracy

Collision blueprinting

Complete calibration documentation

Anyone working in collision repair, mechanical services, or calibration won’t want to miss the session.

To register, click here.