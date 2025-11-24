Wesco to Buy National Coatings & Supplies

Wesco Group (“Wesco”) announced in a Monday, Nov. 24, news release that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire National Coatings & Supplies, one of the most recognized distributors of coatings and related solutions to aftermarket automotive refinish and specialty industrial customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Prior to the acquisition, Wesco counted over 220 locations in the United States and Canada. National Coatings & Supplies merged with Single Source, Inc., in 2016, and its website shows it covers 47 states with over 200 stores and over 25 mobile stores. Wesco's previous sizeable acquisitions have included Color Compass Corporation, Capital Paint and Refinish, English Color, and Kemperle.

“NCS is a highly respected organization with deep industry roots, an exceptional team, and a long-standing commitment to customer service,” said Lloyd White, CEO and co-founder of Wesco. “Bringing our organizations together strengthens our shared mission: to be the industry’s most trusted and full-service provider of specialty coatings, equipment, and related supplies. We look forward to welcoming our NCS colleagues and building an even stronger platform for our customers and supplier partners.”

“This combination represents an exciting opportunity for both organizations,” said Josh Cox, President of Wesco. “Customers will benefit from expanded product access, deeper technical resources, and a larger team committed to helping shops improve performance and succeed. For our supplier partners, this combination establishes a unified platform that makes it easier to support customers consistently across North America.”