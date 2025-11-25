Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Seam Sealer on Bumper Reinforcements

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares a tip from Solera for the application and removal of seam sealer.
Nov. 25, 2025
DEG Inquiry 40215 provides Solera feedback regarding labor and materials for seam sealer found on bumper reinforcements.  
 
DatabaseReferenceManual-4-25 page 44 Section 4-2 Labor Exclusions: 
 
Application of seam sealer: 

  • Application of seam sealer on new parts that require seam sealer. 
  • Body Materials are not included in Audatex labor values. 

Removal of seam sealer: 

  • Removal of panel bonding adhesive material. 
  • Removal of debris, grease, corrosion, protective coatings, or other materials impeding replacement, R&I, or refinishing of parts.  
    Removal of protective coatings from replacement parts 
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.

