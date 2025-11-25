AASP/NJ Awards Russ Robson Memorial Scholarship

During their Annual Meeting last month, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey upheld its tradition of awarding an aspiring young technician with the Russ Robson Memorial Scholarship.

This year's recipient is Matheus Rompava, a senior student from the Thomas Edison Career and Technical Academy in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He plans to use the funds to attend trade school and further his collision repair career. The scholarship, named in honor of the late past president and vocational schoolteacher, supports the educational goals of young people entering the industry.

“The money will really help me advance my career. I really appreciate it,” Rompava said, who shared his lifelong interest in cars and passion for painting.

Instructor Joe Amabile called Rompava “an inspiration to the other students,” noting that he is highly self-motivated and likes to be creative with this work. “Matheus never needs to be told what to do. He always takes it upon himself to get to work. When something needs to get done, he is the first to jump in.”

Donald Stewart, head of the automotive program, said that Matheus has "consistently demonstrated a passion for automotive restoration, a commitment to technical excellence and a drive to elevate industry standards.”