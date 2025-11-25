CSN Collision Welcomes CSN Collision Gabe's

CSN Collision added CSN Collision Gabe’s, a family-owned I-CAR Gold class collision repair facility in Santa Ana, California, to its growing North American network. Founded by husband-and-wife team Gabe and Autumn Carrillo in 2022, CSN Collision Gabe’s has quickly earned a reputation for exceptional service, advanced expertise, and a deeply personalized customer experience.

Gabe’s journey to ownership began after years of working at other shops, where his outstanding customer service and technical skills inspired a loyal following, according to a news release.

“A long-time customer once asked me, ‘why don’t you start your own shop?’” Gabe Carrillo said. “It wasn’t the big shop name they followed, it was the trust and care I provided. That was the push we needed to take the leap.”

CSN Collision Gabe’s specializes in advanced collision repair, including electric vehicle services, while helping customers navigate the often-complex insurance process. The shop offers a concierge experience that includes vehicle pick-up and drop-off, rental car coordination, and repair scheduling tailored to each customer’s needs.

“Our goal is to treat every customer like a VIP and every vehicle as if it were our own,” Gabe said. “From start to finish, we make sure people feel informed, cared for, and confident they’re in the right place.”

The shop’s dedication to service was recently highlighted when the team helped an Uber driver who didn’t speak English after an accident. CSN Collision Gabe’s arranged a translator, explained the entire repair process, coordinated with insurance, expedited parts, and prioritized the repair to get him back to work as quickly as possible.

The shop also plays an active role in the community. It partners with Santa Ana Unified School District to provide hands-on learning opportunities for high school students, teacher appreciation initiatives, and professional development tours for business and auto repair programs.

After considering several collision repair networks, Gabe chose CSN for its strong support system and shared values.

“We heard nothing but great things about CSN,” Gabe said. “Their focus on quality and customer care mirrors our own, making this partnership a natural fit.”