VIVE Collision Promotes Mike Tumanov to Vice President of Strategy & Innovation

“Mike has made a major positive impact on our organization,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision. “What I appreciate most about Mike is his ability to break down complex issues, move quickly, and support the team around him. He’s analytical, thoughtful, and always focused on doing what’s right for our customers and team at VIVE.”

As vice president of strategy & innovation, Tumanov will continue leading several of VIVE Collision’s most important strategic initiatives. He has expressed strong enthusiasm for the road ahead.

“I’m honored to step into this role,” said Tumanov. “VIVE has an exceptional team and a culture grounded in innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. I’m excited to help drive the next chapter of our strategic growth and support the initiatives that strengthen our operations and elevate the experience for our customers and employees.”