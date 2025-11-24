TAG Calibrations Opens New ADAS Calibration Center in Clarksville, Indiana

CAR ADAS Solutions Licensee TAG Calibrations opened a new advanced driver-assistance systems calibration center in Clarksville, Indiana. The opening expands access to OEM-compliant calibrations for collision, glass, and mechanical shops across the Louisville metro area. The company also has locations in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Merrillville, Indiana; Akron, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; and St. Louis, Missouri.

“Car ADAS Solutions is proud to partner with TAG Calibrations,” said Nathan Thomsen, manager of operations & training at Car ADAS Solutions. “TAG is one of the finest examples of quality and integrity in the ADAS industry. The company’s growing business footprint is a testament to their commitment to excellence, and we’re excited to continue supporting their expansion and success.”

The location marks the 8th ADAS calibration center owned and operated by Andy Tylka, whose network of calibration centers continues to grow with market demand.

“Andy is an industry leader, and a fantastic business partner of Car ADAS Solutions,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “The TAG Calibrations team leverages their collision repair experience to provide superior quality and service to body shops and their customers.”