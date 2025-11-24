TAG Calibrations Opens New ADAS Calibration Center in Clarksville, Indiana

CAR ADAS Solutions Licensee TAG Calibrations opened a new advanced driver-assistance systems calibration center in Clarksville, Indiana. The opening expands access to OEM-compliant calibrations for collision, glass, and mechanical shops across the Louisville metro area. The company also has locations in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Merrillville, Indiana; Akron, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; and St. Louis, Missouri.
“Car ADAS Solutions is proud to partner with TAG Calibrations,” said Nathan Thomsen, manager of operations & training at Car ADAS Solutions. “TAG is one of the finest examples of quality and integrity in the ADAS industry. The company’s growing business footprint is a testament to their commitment to excellence, and we’re excited to continue supporting their expansion and success.”
The location marks the 8th ADAS calibration center owned and operated by Andy Tylka, whose network of calibration centers continues to grow with market demand.
“Andy is an industry leader, and a fantastic business partner of Car ADAS Solutions,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “The TAG Calibrations team leverages their collision repair experience to provide superior quality and service to body shops and their customers.”
With ADAS features becoming increasingly standard, the demand for accurate, documented calibrations will only increase. The Clarksville location extends TAG Calibrations’ capacity to support shops across Southern Indiana and Louisville with OEM-compliant procedures, efficient logistics and proactive program management. Its site sits near a dense cluster of repair facilities while remaining minutes from Louisville via the river crossings.
“We’ve always liked the Louisville market,” Tylka said. “We initially searched on the Kentucky side, but we found the right space in Indiana and realized how many body shops were already there. It just made sense.”
From its first day, TAG Calibrations has differentiated itself with a white-glove pickup and delivery model.
“When I created this business model, I knew we had to compete with mobile calibration providers,” Tylka said. “So we pick up the car, calibrate it in a controlled environment to OEM standards, and return it to the shop. It saves our customers time and delivers a better calibration.”
The Clarksville operation follows that playbook. The team includes a site manager, a lead technician, and a dedicated porter who supports vehicle transport and calibration setup. The facility spans roughly 7,000 square feet, with lighting, floor leveling, and target layout optimized for precise static and dynamic calibrations.
Opening the site took persistence. “This was probably our most difficult opening,” Tylka said.
Director of Calibration Josh Ronak played a central role in Clarksville’s launch, standardizing the build-out, coordinating training and establishing post-launch performance routines. Car ADAS Solutions partnered closely on the market development front and, as TAG Calibrations expanded, the collaboration has evolved. Internal leaders like Ronak now handle on-site assessments and construction readiness, while the Car ADAS Solutions team focuses on customer education and outreach.