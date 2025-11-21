John Bean Expands Tru-Point Coverage for ADAS Calibrations

John Bean expanded Tru-Point coverage by adding more vehicles and additional sub-types of existing advanced driver assistance systems calibrations, according to a news release.

The award-winning Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool checks a vehicle’s alignment before every ADAS calibration. When paired with a John Bean aligner, it can provide shops with additional service opportunities, including ADAS calibration and wheel alignment. It also enables technicians to address vehicles that fail the initial alignment check before calibration begins.

“With ADAS becoming standard in new vehicles, the connection between alignment and safety has grown stronger, and the need for ADAS equipment with expanded coverage and ongoing updates has become increasingly important,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for alignment and ADAS, Americas at John Bean. “John Bean has long advanced the alignment industry through innovations such as 3D imaging and OEM-specified measurement protocols. This foundation supports today’s ADAS-equipped vehicles with accuracy and reliability.”

Tru-Point was designed to work within existing shop layouts. Traditional calibration often requires flat, open spaces, and complex setups. Tru-Point helps overcome these limitations by measuring the vehicle’s tire contact patch and compensating for floor inconsistencies. It places the target based on a three-dimensional coordinate system that uses a zero-reference based on the plane the vehicle is sitting on.

Tru-Point also allows for vehicle movement between calibrations and is designed to enable accurate calibration directly on the alignment rack, depending on rack setup and available space.

“ADAS has redefined modern vehicle safety with features such as lane keeping, adaptive cruise control and emergency braking—and with these innovations, precision matters,” Krebs said. “For more than 100 years, John Bean has been a trusted name in alignment technology, providing the expertise that underpins today’s accurate and reliable ADAS calibrations.”